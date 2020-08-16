Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
Health

No new COVID-19 cases for Qld overnight

by Jessica Marszalek
16th Aug 2020 11:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland has recorded no new cases of COVID-19, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

Ms Palaszczuk was on the Gold Coast to announce a new Labor candidate for Burleigh, surfing champion Wayne "Rabbit" Bartholomew.

She said there was only 9 active cases, with 3299 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

The Premier said life would not return to normal until there was a vaccine.

"Because we are doing the right thing we are having life in a semi-normal fashion," she said.

"In many, many parts of the world, this is simply not the case."

Ms Palaszczuk urged people to support local business, by spending at cafes and restaurants and retail stores.

She thanked authorities policing the borders and said she again would not apologise for her tough stance.

"We're all in this together," she said.

"We know that at any time anything could happen. But we have rapid response teams ready to go. Anything can happen at any time. It only takes one person."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Southern Downs Regional Council appoints new CEO

        Premium Content BREAKING: Southern Downs Regional Council appoints new CEO

        Council News The newcomer, with previous CEO experience, will step into the role in the coming weeks.

        BORDER COMMISSIONER: What LNP’s new proposal means for you

        Premium Content BORDER COMMISSIONER: What LNP’s new proposal means for you

        Politics James Lister’s new election promise is pushing ‘seamless’ help for struggling...

        Students treated to Hollywood masterclass

        Premium Content Students treated to Hollywood masterclass

        News Stanthorpe students delved in to the art of filmmaking with an Academy-award...

        UP FOR GRABS: Businesses on the market

        Premium Content UP FOR GRABS: Businesses on the market

        News From iconic motels to popular pubs, there is a range of Stanthorpe ventures ready...