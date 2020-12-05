Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
New South Wales and Victoria record no new cases of locally acquired cases today after a hotel contracted COVID-19 in Sydney earlier this week.
New South Wales and Victoria record no new cases of locally acquired cases today after a hotel contracted COVID-19 in Sydney earlier this week.
Health

No new cases recorded in NSW

by Gerard Cockburn
5th Dec 2020 10:30 AM

No new cases of locally acquired coronavirus have been recorded in New South Wales in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday night.

NSW state health authorities confirmed zero new cases had been recorded within the state from local transmission.

Two new coronavirus cases were recorded from returned overseas travellers, who are within the state's hotel quarantine system.

NSW Health has also linked the recent infection of a Sydney hotel worker to a US strain of the virus.

The total number of cases recorded in NSW since the start of the pandemic is 4416 and 11,593 tests were reported in the past 24 hours.

Victoria has also recorded no new cases and no lives lost from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Originally published as No new cases recorded in NSW

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Welcome deluge: Over 80mm hits parts of region

        Premium Content Welcome deluge: Over 80mm hits parts of region

        Weather The rain for many Southern Downs resident has meant overflowing tanks and the ultimate Christmas gift.

        Vintage cottage and green focus to set new B&B apart

        Premium Content Vintage cottage and green focus to set new B&B apart

        Business Owners of the Southern Downs development want to draw visitors to the region with...

        Push for state to reimburse region over border closures

        Premium Content Push for state to reimburse region over border closures

        News Argument heats up over call to get state government to pay border infrastructure...

        Beloved farmstay and tourism hotspot up for sale

        Premium Content Beloved farmstay and tourism hotspot up for sale

        Business This Southern Downs farm is up for grabs after its owners prepare for a grand new...