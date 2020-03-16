No lock down: Facility remains open as crisis deepens

HEALTH authorities are considering whether to restrict visits to aged care facilities.

For now, Stanthorpe’s Villa Carramar remains open to the public.

Seven new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Queensland today.

None are from the Southern Downs, Queensland Health has assured.

The state total is now at 68.

“Contact tracing is underway for all new cases, in addition to the previously confirmed cases,” a Queensland Health spokesperson said.

“We will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

“Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately.

“Please call ahead to the GP surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival.

“Queenslanders can do their part by practising good hygiene and staying home if you’re sick.”

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck said residential aged care providers were being encouraged to limit visits from today.

Churches of Christ in Queensland CEO Gary Edwards said they are monitoring the situation closely.

Churches of Christ in Queensland run Stanthorpe’’s Villa Carramar aged care facility.

“At this point we have not locked down Stanthorpe Aged Care Service,” Mr Edwards said.

“Churches of Christ in Queensland is closely monitoring the growing COVID-19 (coronavirus) emergency and a taskforce has been established to manage our response to the impacts and threats of the virus across the organisation.

“The taskforce has developed plans to manage our clinical response, business continuity and communication.

“Staff are completing additional and refresher infection control training and good hygiene and handwashing is being promoted.

“We are providing the latest information to staff to ensure that they are aware of the current situation and what we are doing, and we are communicating to our clients, residents and families regularly.

“We are also working closely with relevant government departments and official agencies in providing a co-ordinated response and appreciate their direction and action at this time,” Mr Edwards said.