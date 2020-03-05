No cases here: Officials play down coronavirus fears

QUEENSLAND Health has attempted to play down coronavirus fears as the state recorded it’s 11th confirmed case on Wednesday.

Toilet paper has flown off shelves in Stanthorpe as hysteria sets in across the country.

The panic-buying on the Granite Belt has been labelled by some as “insanity” and “absolutely stupid”.

“It’s a joke. Everyone is going overboard,” Mark Van Reemst said.

“And to think these people vote …,” James Atkins said.

But, according to Queensland Health’s Chief Health Officer, Dr Jeannette Young, there’s no reason to be alarmed.

“There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Downs region.”

Dr Young said people can play their part by practising good hygiene.

“Queenslanders can feel confident that local health authorities are leaving no stone unturned in keeping them safe from novel coronavirus (COVID-19),” she said.

“Our experienced team of experts have responded well to health emergencies in the past, and we will do it again.

“While working hard on containing the virus, the team has also been planning the next phases of our response.

“This includes daily meetings with all local hospital and health services to co-ordinate and prepare for a range of scenarios.

“Queenslanders can do their part by practising good hygiene.

“Washing your hands is the gold standard of health advice as far as coronavirus goes.

“Washing your hands properly and often means that you can help prevent viruses from entering your body,” Dr Young said.

If you have been overseas in the last 14 days and feel unwell please call 13 HEALTH, your GP or local hospital to arrange an assessment.

Symptoms

Symptoms can range from mild illness to pneumonia. Some people will recover easily, and others may get very sick very quickly. People with coronavirus may experience:

1. Fever

2. Flu-like symptoms such as coughing, sore throat and fatigue

3. Shortness of breath