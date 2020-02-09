NO BLUES HERE: Iconic event gives back to fireys

THE GRANITE Belt’s iconic new years day blues event has done more than just entertained the community.

Jester Hill Wines Owner Mick Bourke said it is an event that him and his wife Ann hold annually, with the 2020 celebration marking the winery’s fourth year hosting the event.

“We do it every year on new years day and every year we donate something to a local charity or community organisation,” Mr Bourke said.

“This year we decided to donate the money to our rural fire brigade with all the fires that are going around.

“We will probably make that an ongoing thing every year from now on,” he said.

Lack of numbers didn’t put a stop to the persistent pair, still stringing together an impressive $1000 for the Glen Aplin Rural Fire Brigade.

“The important thing is that new years day is a community event for us.

“It isn’t a money maker. It is just about getting people together to have a good time and raise some money for our rural fire brigade,” Mrs Bourke said.

Located in Glen Aplin, Mrs Bourke said her and her husband specifically wanted the money raised to be spent locally.

“We know that all the fireys need the money, but our little community need to know that our money is being spent locally,” she said.

Glen Aplin Rural Fire Brigade First Officer Ian Townsend said the money will be going towards equipment to help fight fires.

“Leaf blowers are a good method to fight fires.

“It saves on water and you can blow it out. It will be really handy if we can get a couple more of them,” Mr Townsend said.

Mr Townsend said it is always convenient to have the extra dollars handy.

“There is always those hidden costs that you have to deal with.

“We just have to be smarter at fighting these things and be wiser and do more of it earlier,” he said.