No bail for ‘weak’ teen accused of box cutter assault

Jai Dylan Clarke, 18, is accused of leaving a girl with a gash to her neck after a fight at a shopping centre.

A TEENAGER cried as he was refused bail after allegedly slashing a girl's neck at a shopping centre.

Police will allege Jai Dylan Clarke, 18, was in a fight with a teenage boy at Kawana Shopping World on Monday afternoon when a 16-year-old girl attempted to intervene.

It is alleged Mr Clarke was armed with a box cutter knife when he then slashed the girl across the neck.

Photos of the girl with a 10-12cm gash from ear to chin were tendered to Maroochydore Magistrates Court today as Mr Clarke applied for bail.

Defence lawyer Luke Bull told the court Mr Clarke had a five-year long friendship with the boy and girl who had made statements to the police.

He said Mr Clarke would need protection in jail and asked he be granted bail to an address at Kandanga.

"My client is 18, he is skinny and in my submission he is weak," Mr Bull said.

Jai Dylan Clarke's mother leaves court after he was refused bail on charges relating to an alleged box cutter assault.

He told the court Mr Clarke had been the subject of bullying by the boy and girl on social media.

"It could be a possibility the two victims invited him to fight and then he approached the victims. It is a big difference and that is something that will need to be explored," he said.

"What I'm saying your honour is that these two victims aren't saints, even though we're considering their age."

The 16-year-old girl was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where she underwent surgery for a 1cm-deep gash.

Police prosecutor Lee Allan said she would require more operations including plastic surgery.

"It was below the jaw line and it's very lucky it wasn't more serious," Sen Constable Allan said.

"I reiterate that immediately after the offence, the (accused) fled."

Sen Constable Allan objected to bail being granted, saying Mr Clarke didn't have an adequate support network and would likely not comply with bail conditions.

Mr Clarke was arrested at Woodridge on Wednesday after a two-day search.

He appeared by video from Maroochydore Watch House today to face one charge each of acts intended to cause GBH or transmit serious disease, assaults occasioning bodily harm while armed/in company, possessing a knife in a public place, and unlawfully wounding another.

His mother sat in the court.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said there was a very strong case against Mr Clarke.

He said the alleged actions were "way disproportionate to some sticks and stones issue" on social media.

"You immediately fled the scene, not sticking around to assist …" he said.

Mr Stjernqvist said the teenager was at an unacceptable risk of reoffending, failing to appear in court and fleeing the Coast.

Mr Clarke cried as he was refused bail.

The matter was adjourned to August 7.