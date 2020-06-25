Menu
No bail for accused baby carjacker

Ross Irby
by
25th Jun 2020 2:28 PM | Updated: 2:48 PM
ACCUSED car-jacker Joshua Macey who police allege drove off in a woman's car with her toddler still inside, remains in custody after not applying for bail.

Macey, 27, is charged in relation to a disturbing incident in the Lockyer Valley on April 7 when a pregnant woman was robbed at 6am after she stopped at a store in Glenore Grove.

The 31-year-old woman's three -year-old boy was driven a short distance before the person driving her stolen car stopped and removed the child uninjured from the car.

Following a police investigation Joshua Aubrey David Macey from Karrabin was arrested at Lowood on April 13 and charged with armed robbery with violence; deprivation of liberty at Glenore Grove on April 7; assault causing bodily harm; common assault; enter with intent; stealing; unlicensed driving and two counts of trespass.

His matters were mentioned before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, along with unrelated charges that include drug possession; attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle; driving when disqualified; and three counts of entering premises to steal.

Bail was not applied for and magistrate David Shepherd adjourned Macey's case for committal to the Ipswich District Court on July 15.

