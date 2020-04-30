‘No alarm bells’: Graziers welcome changing weather pattern

WEATHER WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology warned Southern Downs and Granite Belt farmers changing weather could expose stock.

WEATHER WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology warned Southern Downs and Granite Belt farmers changing weather could expose stock.

SOUTHERN Downs graziers have taken stock of a warning that sheep could be in danger by incoming wild weather, but welcome the possibility of a wet entry into winter.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology sent out the alert to sheep farmers across this region.

“Sheep graziers are warned that cold temperatures, rain and showers and south-westerly winds are expected from late Thursday afternoon into Friday morning,” the statement read.

“Areas likely to be affected include parts of the Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast district, particularly in southern and eastern parts.

“There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.”

However, Stanthorpe farmer Murray Schroder said he believed most were at “no-risk whatsoever”.

“It’s the wrong time of the year to get caught out,” he said.

“I don’t know of anyone picking up alarm bells.”

Mr Schroder said the majority had shorn during spring and lambing was still a while away.

Elders Northern Zone wool manager and Karara resident Bruce McLeish agreed, saying a number of factors contributed to the region’s low susceptibility this year.

“Most finished shearing four to five weeks ago and we traditionally go through autumn and winter with wool on our sheep,” he said.

“The other part is that most people are unfortunately very low on stock numbers or have destocked.”

But Mr McLeish commended the automatic alert for new farmers in the industry.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing, especially for those who mightn’t have grown up on a family farm or who have just gone back into sheep and mightn't know the susceptibility of shorn sheep.”

He advised those worried to keep stock in a timbered area.

With the lambing season imminent, possible rain had Mr Schroder enthusiastic for what lay ahead.

“Since the start of the year, we’ve been able to get some grass growing,” he said.

“We start lambing in six weeks and it will be great. I think the lambs will come with no trouble at all.”

Mr McLeish said rain, in whatever form, would be greeted with open arms.

“I work on the principle you can’t order it, so welcome it when it comes,” he said.

“We had a good season in January and February but little in March and April. This just means moisture in the ground, in the tanks and in the dams.”