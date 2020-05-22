Nikon online courses have snappers shooting for stars

WITH Australians still being urged to stay at home as much as possible, there's never been a better time to learn something new or improve your skills.

Nikon Australia says it has had huge interest in online photography courses as coronavirus restrictions have limited its in the field experiences.

Hour long sessions costing less than $20 are featuring some of the best in the business, from those shooting landscapes and star trails to fashion and sport.

June's line-up includes newly added classes with renowned Australian sports photographer Delly Carr, and award-winning underwater wildlife photographer Matty Smith.

Photo by Nikon School Lecturer and Landscape Photographer, Josh Beames

Seasoned and budding photographers have being invited to join Delly for a session to learn about his career and how he became Australia's top sports photographer, including his experiences at the last nine Olympics.

Photography enthusiasts can also join Matty who will delve into his tips and tricks for taking the perfect wildlife shots along with stories of his favourite photos.

Fancy your chances of shooting for the stars like Heesoo Chung.

Also in the line-up are Josh Beames and Heeso Chung, who are inspiring photographers in isolation to start snapping landscape shots and star trails.

Here's a rundown on some of the Nikon classes

Behind the Lens with Nikon Australia Ambassador, Delly Carr

· Date: Wednesday, 03 June 2020, 5.30pm - 6.30pm

· Description: Join Australia's top freelance Sports photographer and Nikon Ambassador, Delly Carr for an online seminar on his career in the industry. Hear from Delly as he discusses how he got started in the industry and get exclusive insight into the life of a professional sports photographer as he shares stories behind capturing some of the world's major sporting events and competitions- including the last nine Olympics and the last seven Commonwealth Games.

· Register: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/behind-the-lens-with-nikon-australia-ambassador-delly-carr-tickets-104915003600

Behind the Lens with Nikon Australia Ambassador, Matty Smith

· Date: Tuesday, 09 June 2020, 5.30pm - 6.30pm

· Description: Join award winning photographer and Nikon Australia Ambassador, Matty Smith for an online seminar on underwater photography. Hear from Matty as he discusses how he got started in the industry and get exclusive insight into the life of a professional photographer as he shares stories from his travels and his favourite capturers. Learn from Matty as he delves into tips and tricks for nailing those underwater shots.

· Register: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/behind-the-lens-with-nikon-australia-ambassador-matty-smith-tickets-106032953418

Nikon School Lecturer and Landscape Photographer, Josh Beames

Chasing Perspectives with Josh Beames

· Date: Thursday, 11 June 2020, 5.30pm - 7.00pm

· Description: Be inspired by Nikon School Lecturer and Landscape Photographer, Josh Beames with our online, interactive workshop covering some of his most iconic images, the new Nikon D780, workflow, various techniques and post production.

· Register: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/josh-beames-chasing-perspectives-tickets-105744456516

Understanding Star Trail Photography with Heesoo Chung

· Date: Tuesday, 16 June 2020, 6.00pm - 7.30pm

· Description: Join Nikon School Lecturer and landscape photographer, Heesoo Chung for an online, interactive workshop covering star trail photography. Learn from Heesoo as he takes you through his workflow and passion for capturing these shots. This one-hour practical workshop will provide you with an understanding for the necessary steps involved in star trail photography, from the initial planning stage, to setting up your camera and the final post processing process.

· Register: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/understanding-star-trail-photography-with-heesoo-chung-online-workshop-tickets-105744610978

Lighting Fundamentals with Cormac Hanrahan

· Date: Wednesday, 17 June 2020, 5:30pm - 7:00pm

· Description: In this online course, join professional photographer, Cormac Hanrahan, as he guides you through the fundamentals of lighting. Utilising an extensive array of behind the scenes photos in combination with results straight out of camera, this course explores common natural light scenarios found in and around any home and teaches participants how to overcome difficult real-world lighting situations.

· Register: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/lighting-fundamentals-with-cormac-hanrahan-online-workshop-tickets-105744809572

Understanding the Nikon Z Series with Adrian Bloink

· Date: Thursday, 18 June 2020, 5.00pm - 6.30pm

· Description: Join Nikon Australia's National Training Manager, Adrian Bloink for a prodcut talk that will delve into the the key specs and features of the Nikon mirrorless range. This product overview will provide you with a basic understanding of the system and is perfect for anyone wanting to gain an insight into the difference between the Nikon DSLR and Mirrorless range. It has been designed for those curious to learn more.

Using your Nikon - Shifting to Manual with Ben Halcomb

· Date: Wednesday, 24 June 2020, 5.30pm - 7:00pm

· Description: This 1-hour Webex workshop will include a practical session on how to set up your own camera at home and feature some of Ben's tips and tricks for shooting in manual. Ben will also touch on Auto Focus settings in video and stills and share some handy hints on rear display and Live View to ensure you are getting the most out of your Nikon camera.

Fashion photography is an art form. Photo: Stef King

Fashion Photography with Stef King

· Date: Thursday, 25 June 2020, 6.30pm - 7.30pm

· Description: Join multi-award-winning fashion photographer, Stef King for an online, interactive workshop on portrait photography. Stef's feminine and natural style of photography comes from the approach that every subject has a spark. In this one-hour interactive course, get an exclusive insight into the world of portrait and fashion photography, as Stef talks through her workflow and the inspiration behind her recent project, 'Botanical' which she produced as part of NikonPresents: Evolve earlier this year.

· Register: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/fashion-photography-with-stef-king-online-workshop-tickets-105745218796

Introduction to Abstract Photography with Mieke Boynton

· Date: Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

· Description: Join award-winning abstract aerial photographer Mieke Boynton for an online, interactive workshop and be inspired to take some super creative shots in and around your home, with the camera and lenses you already own! Learn about settings, equipment, light and composition. We'll explore some great ideas for creative abstract photography using items readily available in your local supermarket. We'll look at lens choice, camera settings, lighting, and backgrounds.