Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A carpet python was found getting cozy in men's pyjama's at Target on Bribie Island yesterday. Picture: Rhien's Snake Removals
A carpet python was found getting cozy in men's pyjama's at Target on Bribie Island yesterday. Picture: Rhien's Snake Removals
News

Nightwear nightmare as snake gets cosy in QLD shop

by Kara Sonter
13th Jan 2021 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Shoppers got more than they bargained for at a popular north Brisbane department store yesterday.

A coastal carpet python more than a metre long was found woven between men's pyjamas at a Target store on Bribie Island around midday yesterday.

A carpet python was found getting cosy in men's pyjama's at Target on Bribie Island yesterday. Picture: Rhien's Snake Removals
A carpet python was found getting cosy in men's pyjama's at Target on Bribie Island yesterday. Picture: Rhien's Snake Removals

Rhien's Snake Removals snake catcher Rhien Talbot, who removed the creature, said the snake had most likely entered through the store's rear loading dock after fleeing development works nearby.

 

Snake catcher Rhien Talbot removes a coastal carpet python from inside Target Bribie Island. Picture: Maria Kenna/Facebook
Snake catcher Rhien Talbot removes a coastal carpet python from inside Target Bribie Island. Picture: Maria Kenna/Facebook

 

It had slithered its way into the store and climbed up into a rack of men's pyjama pants "and almost gave a customer a heart attack."

Mr Talbot said the job inside a shopping centre was a first for him and the snake was safely relocated to nearby bushland.

Originally published as Nightwear nightmare as snake gets cosy in Brisbane shop

More Stories

department story offbeat pests shops snakes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Glen Aplin teen’s brush with death after brown snake bite

        Premium Content Glen Aplin teen’s brush with death after brown snake bite

        News ‘I just felt a little needle pinch and from there, my leg’s gone numb. After the bite, the pain was intense.’

        Glen Aplin man rushed to hospital following snake bite

        Premium Content Glen Aplin man rushed to hospital following snake bite

        News The Southern Downs man was transported by emergency services “under lights and...

        Choppers to improve Southern Downs’ powerlines

        Premium Content Choppers to improve Southern Downs’ powerlines

        News Here’s why you may see some low-flying helicopters over your farm in the coming...

        Mum almost loses hundreds to Warwick rental scam

        Premium Content Mum almost loses hundreds to Warwick rental scam

        News A plan to move closer to her sick dad almost fell apart when she was lured in by a...