Nicole Kidman to make it snow on Ballina streets

A NUMBER of road closures are on the cards for East Ballina next week, with plans to film a snow scene for Nicole Kidman's Nine Perfect Strangers.

According to a report to Ballina Shire Council's traffic committee, which is meeting to discuss the issue today, the closures and detours would affect Manly Street, Central Avenue, Cronulla Street, Thompson Crescent and Woodfield Crescent from October 19-22.

"Council has received this application and request from Nine Perfect Strangers Productions Pty Ltd and has been in planning stages for some time," the report to the traffic committee explains.

If approved, roads would be locked down from 8am on Monday to bring in equipment and prepare for the "snow" scene.

Crews would work with residents to create local access zones that day.

The filming area would have security and traffic control on site at all times, with a unit base to be set up on Lighthouse Parade. Trucks would be parked on Manly St and Central Avenue.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, it is proposed that crew cars and non-essential crew would arrive at the unit base from 7am.

"Essential crew" would arrive from 9am, with filming to commence around 10am.

The road would be fully closed during filming, "with local access allowable in between scenes (maximum five minutes)".

Filming would be finished on Wednesday night, with clean-up crews to roll in on Thursday from 8am.

"This will include all removal of proposed fake snow," the report states.

"Salt will be cleaned off the street by shovel.

"Any remaining salt will be washed into the street.

"We will block the drains so that an on-standby street sweeper can remove all waste.

"There will be no water flowing directly into the drains. We will monitor the weather in advance of this situation.

"Once all aspects of filming are returned to 'as was' condition the road closure will be removed with the road reopened."

The production company has had "extensive" discussions with the body corporate of Rainforest Ridge residential estate.

"To maintain access to residents in Rainforest Ridge the proposal is for residents within the Thompson and Woodfield Present precinct (Rainbow Ridge) will be encouraged to park their cars at Ballina Golf Club," the report states.

"Transport will be provided to and from the golf club by production via a mini van from Manly Street which will be serviced by a street legal golf buggy that transports residents to the mini van."

The council's transport committee will consider the road closures at its meeting today.

It has also requested further information about traffic volume, traffic flows, detours, a formal accredited road safety audit, advice from bus operators and "justification in writing for why the filming has to be in this location rather than somewhere else where the closure would have less impact".

This information is expected to be forwarded to the transport committee delegates or will be tabled at the meeting before a final decision on road closures and detours is made.