NFL rookie cops mammoth dinner bill

NFL rookie D'Andre Walker is still in the early stages of his professional career, but is clearly cherishing his new-found wealth, sharing a mammoth dinner bill to social media on Tuesday.

Walker was a fifth-round pick in the NRL draft this year, currently on the injured reserve list for the Tennessee Titans. He was awarded a four-year rookie contract worth $A4 million ($US2.8 million), including a signing bonus of $A388,347.

Despite not yet making his NFL debut, Walker is already splurging his earnings, and shared a restaurant bill worth $A15,267 ($US10,487) to his Instagram. He posted the photo with the caption, "I'm bout to flip."

The meal's expense is equivalent to 4 per cent of his entire NFL signing bonus.

At Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Nashville, Walker and a cluster of his teammates consumed $8726 worth of steak and $4606 of alcohol in one sitting - someone also ordered a $5 lemonade.

@darrenrovell Titans rookie dinner from Deandre Walker pic.twitter.com/ZGYxBF4r8m — Albert Marks (@Noflagonthefied) December 17, 2019

Former UGA OLB D’Andre Walker sure knows how to treat his teammates to dinner. Wish I was a @Titans player.... https://t.co/ay1E4eed1K — Lance McCurley (@lancemccurley) December 17, 2019

That Wagyu adds up quickly.... https://t.co/2QiZfIE4YS — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 17, 2019

The popular restaurant is known for their dry-aged steaks, with one variety worth $408 - eight were ordered by Walker and his crew.

Although the rookie is within his rights to spend his earnings however he desires, many were critical of the apparent splurge.

Bloomberg columnist Joe Nocera posted, "This is how athletes wind up bankrupt," in response to the photo.

And you wonder how so many of these guys end up broke as soon as they’re out of the league. That’s literally 3% of his salary from this year. One tradition they should really stop. — toronodon (@toronodon) December 17, 2019

Reminds me of the Sopranos episode where Christopher winds up shelling out big bucks for a dinner and promptly kills the waiter outside the restaurant. — Jason Page (@TheBackPage) December 17, 2019

Walker is an outside linebacker standing at 191cm. During his four-year stint in college football, he had 112 tackles with 13.5 sacks for the University of Georgia.

The Tennessee Titans will next face the New Orleans Saints on Monday.