The man who impressed with his leadership of the state’s border lockdown is one of four new top cop appointments.
Crime

Next big gig for top cop who led border shutdown

by Greg Stolz
26th Feb 2021 2:25 PM
The Gold Coast's top cop, who has led the police response to Queensland's controversial border closures, has been promoted.

Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler is one of four new assistant commissioner appointments.

Supt Wheeler has impressed the police hierarchy and State Government with his handling of the Coast's border closures during the pandemic.

He oversaw the closure of multiple border crossings on the southern Gold Coast, the major entry points into Queensland, in two lockouts between March last year and January this year.

 

Mark Wheeler at work at Surfers Paradise police headquarters
Mark Wheeler at work at Surfers Paradise police headquarters

 

In a mammoth logistic operation, more than one million vehicles were processed through the Coast's five border checkpoints, with almost 30,000 people refused entry and 5000-plus ordered into hotel quarantine.

Officers also made several major drug busts while performing checkpoint duty, seizing large quantities of cocaine and cannabis.

It is unclear whether Supt Wheeler will remain on the Gold Coast as part of a possible reshuffle of assistant commissioner roles by Commissioner Katarina Carroll.

Veteran former homicide squad chief Brian Wilkins is the current assistant commissioner for the South Eastern police region, which takes in the Gold Coast.

The other new assistant commissioners are Brian Swan (currently Logan district officer),

Katherine Innes (currently acting assistant commissioner, Crime and Intelligence Command) and Brian Connors (currently acting assistant commissioner, Operations Support Command).

 

 

Originally published as Next big gig for top cop who led border shutdown

