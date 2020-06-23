Newsagency gears up for one last delivery

FOR more than 20 years, Stanthorpe Newsagency has delivered copies of the Border Post to the doorsteps of loyal readers across the Granite Belt community.

As the paper makes the move to an all-digital format from next week, the local mainstay is preparing to deliver the paper for one last time.

Stanthorpe Newsagency owner Michael Bentley said while it was a disappointing and sudden end to an era, online news was the way of the future.

“It is definitely a loss because we have been selling and delivering (the Border Post) for the last 28 years,” Mr Bentley said.

“It has been around for a lot of years and has served the community well, with a lot of history and local people always in the pages.”

The Bentleys have been involved in the industry for more than 100 years and Mr Bentley said it was business as usual for the family after buying the agency in May of 1992.

“We have all really enjoyed selling it and delivering it to people over the years, which is something we are grateful and lucky to have done,” Mr Bentley said.

“It is something you get satisfaction out of.”

He said the transition to online had left many readers shattered at losing the printed paper and the newsagents would also miss that community connection.

“It is a very big change,” Mr Bentley said.

“You have to diversify. That’s the way the world works.

“It’s always been good for people to have a choice – we are kind of pushed into a corner now.”

However, while a significant era of Stanthorpe Newsagency drew to a close, Mr Bentley said their only option was to continue looking to the digitally driven future.

“I think it affects a lot of things. As far as it goes, we have to push on and move forward at this stage,” he said.

