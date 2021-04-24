Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
New Zealand on Friday paused its newly opened travel bubble with Australia, the government in Wellington said, after a COVID-19 outbreak.
New Zealand on Friday paused its newly opened travel bubble with Australia, the government in Wellington said, after a COVID-19 outbreak.
Health

New Zealand pauses travel bubble after virus outbreak

24th Apr 2021 6:34 AM

New Zealand on Friday paused its newly opened travel bubble with Australia, the government in Wellington said, after a Covid-19 outbreak in its larger neighbor.

"As set out in our Trans-Tasman bubble protocols, travel between New Zealand and Western Australia has been paused, pending further advice from the state government," a statement on the New Zealand government website said. 

more to come

Originally published as New Zealand pauses travel bubble after Australian Covid outbreak

coronavirus health new zealand travel travel bubble

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe Border Post enters exciting new era

        Stanthorpe Border Post enters exciting new era

        News Our new website platform is just around the corner. Here is everything you need to know.

        Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Premium Content Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Crime Mum becomes third alleged Qld DV murder victim in two months

        Patient, 93, left waiting as Premier grandstands

        Premium Content Patient, 93, left waiting as Premier grandstands

        Health Elderly Qld woman left waiting four hours at hospital after fall

        FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on Wednesday.