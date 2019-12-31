Menu
Costco Australia Managing Director Patrick Noone at the Global Food Forum. Picture: Hollie Adams
New way to buy Costco next year

Navarone Farrell
30th Dec 2019 11:30 PM
IN A New Year message to members, Costco's head honcho has announced the beginning of online trade in Australia.

Members, from February will be able to order all their favourite Costco products online.

Patrick Noone, Costco Australia's managing director said the company has "had a huge 2019".

"I'm proud to announce the launch of Costco online shopping is set for this coming February," he said.

"Costco online will give all members access to our quality products at the click of a button. If you're currently a member all you need to do is head to our website.

"For non-members, sign up before February so you have access to our wide range of products delivered to your door."

Mr Noone said the warehouse giant will also have a stack of New Year specials for those looking to begin resolutions, or holiday outdoors.

"We currently have a range of top-of-the-line camping and fitness items on offer," he said.

"Members looking to update their homes will find the latest hardware, electrical and smart-home items available."

The company will also be offering a range of homewares.

Costco opened in Bundamba on May 2 this year and brought with it 280 jobs.

