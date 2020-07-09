New venture makes unique name for itself

FLYING OFF THE SHELVES: 4382 Terroir was launched by St Jude's owner Robert Davidson two weeks ago after a heartbreaking year.

AFTER a year of heartbreak, Granite Belt winemaker Robert Davidson has turned things around, launching a new label 4382 Terroir.

Vineyards at the Ballandean winery were in a “state of disrepair” according to Mr Davidson, who lost five acres of vines during last year’s bushfire season.

The immediate impacts of the bushfires coupled with years of drought were enough for Mr Davidson to re-evaluate the launch of the winery.

“I was almost at the point where I was going to walk away, especially when the virus hit but I had some time to reflect,” he said.

“We were in the winery working and we realised that the quality (of the product) and the excitement of the new verities in Spain and Italy coming into Australia.

“So, we decided to make a substantial investment and replant with these varieties.”

Newly bottled 4382 Terroir has been flying of the shelves.

4382 Terroir will feature vines from Spain and Italy producing unique blends in a region that is dominated by French vines.

The boutique wines are available at the St Jude’s cellar door are expected to draw in a different clientele.

“When we do tastings now, people from Brisbane are coming for those new varieties,” Mr Davidson said.

“You’re finding now a lot of the Australian wine areas are looking at the new varieties.

“And it’s exciting because our pallets are more educated in Australia now, and people are searching for that experience.”

While traditional methods are still being used on 4382 Terroir’s wine, Mr Davidson is instilling new techniques to enhance the quality of the wines.

“We’re oaking our white wines as an alternate, which wasn’t done in the past,” he said.

“But we’re doing it to our new varieties to give them more texture and mouth feel on the palate.

“And those new varieties, the Spanish and Italian, can survive on 50 per cent rainfall that the French require.”

Despite launching the wines just three weeks ago, Mr Davidson said there had already been an overwhelmingly positive response at the cellar door.

“It’s very, very positive. It’s an exciting future,” he said.

“Everything has changed here, over the past few months. The COVID was such a downer but we’ve had such tremendous support from our visitors.

“If we can get our wines as good as what we believe we can, the Granite Belt has a bright future in Australian wines.”