Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
St Stephen's Hospital in Hervey Bay has installed thermal imaging cameras
St Stephen's Hospital in Hervey Bay has installed thermal imaging cameras
Health

New thermal tech to check temps at front door

Carlie Walker
15th May 2020 7:00 PM | Updated: 16th May 2020 4:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERMAL imaging technology has been installed at Hervey Bay's St Stephen's Hospital to ensure people visiting the facility have their temperature quickly and accurately assessed before entering.

The hospital is one of the first in the state to employ the technology.

The advanced temperature checking technology forms part of the hospital's comprehensive COVID-19 screening process which is in place to ensure the continued safety of its patients, staff and doctors.

The person entering the hospital stands in a designated area in front of the high-tech scanning equipment and an alarm sounds if their temperature is above 37.4 degrees.

A hospital staff member is also in place to monitor temperatures, ask screening questions and ensure visitor restrictions are observed.

St Stephen's Hospital Acting General Manager Katrina Ryan, said the technology was fast, efficient and accurate and has replaced the manual temperature checking process that was formerly in place.

More Stories

fchealth st stephen's hospital thermal imagining technology
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern Downs councillors pave a road to recovery

        premium_icon Southern Downs councillors pave a road to recovery

        Council News Financial assistance packages put budget in a ‘stranglehold’.

        Pollies push for Southern Downs to be part of Outback plan

        premium_icon Pollies push for Southern Downs to be part of Outback plan

        News Opposition Leader and Southern Downs MP say the region is being left behind due to...

        OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Trade extremely slow

        premium_icon OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Trade extremely slow

        Business Essential worker in Stanthorpe shares how trade has changed during the coronavirus...

        Teaching ‘responsibilities’ never changed during home learning

        premium_icon Teaching ‘responsibilities’ never changed during home...

        News We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed during...