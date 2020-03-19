New Survivor postponed due to COVID-19

Filming for the sixth season of Australian Survivor has been put on hold amid tightened travel regulations to stop the spread of coronavirus.

A Network 10 spokesperson confirmed the news today, saying: "Following the Australian Government's latest advice on overseas travel, plus discussions with the Fijian Government, production of the new season of Australian Survivor has been postponed.

"While this news is disappointing, the health and safety of everyone involved with the show is our number one priority. We will update everyone on when production will start as soon as we can."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced today that Australia will close its borders to all non-citizens and non-residents from tomorrow night in a historic bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Today's Survivor announcement comes after Australian Survivor: All-Stars host Jonathan LaPaglia, who lives in the US, has been forced to stay overseas during this season's final episode following Australia's strict new rules about entering the country.

"Endemol Shine Australia is following government directives as they are issued in preparation for the filming of Australian Survivor: All Stars Finale," a spokesperson from Survivor's production company Endemol Shine Australia said in a statement to news.com.au.

"The welfare of everyone involved in our shows is our number one priority, so the filming will not have a live audience and host Jonathan LaPaglia will stay in the USA rather than travel to Australia. He will still be a part of the finale via a satellite link from LA."

Survivor superfan Osher Gunsberg will step in as guest MC at the All Stars Finale.

This All-Stars season of the show is reaching its final run of episodes, with player Jacqui Patterson voted out during Monday night's program.

"It's so disappointing," she told news.com.au this week of LaPaglia's in-person absence. "It's a shame it won't be filmed in front of a live audience too, but that's just what the world is living through, and we've just got to go with it. Let's just hope Osher doesn't offer us a rose!"

The coronavirus pandemic has forced several other shows to halt production in an attempt to mitigate risks of spreading the illness.

On Wednesday, it was announced iconic Aussie soap Neighbours was forced to hit pause on filming following a crew member testing positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Dancing With The Stars has abolished live audiences, and over on Channel 9, the upcoming season of Australian Ninja Warrior has followed the same safety precautions, cancelling tickets for live audiences.

Originally published as New Survivor postponed due to COVID-19