New sport sure to be a ‘pickle’ of a time

IN A PICKLE: Pickleball will be held this Saturday from 9am.

IN A PICKLE: Pickleball will be held this Saturday from 9am.

IT’S the sport that combines tennis, table tennis and badminton together, and is played on a half size tennis court with an oversized table tennis bat and a waffle ball.

Pickleball is a game that can be played as fast and serious as you like, or at a slower more social pace too.

A recent upgrade to Stanthorpe’s pickleball court from Sport Australia has sparked interest in players around the town, with pickleball organiser Barbara Marsden looking to start a regular group.

“The rules are simple, games are over when 11 points has been reached,” Ms Marsden said.

“It’s a fun game that the whole family can be involved in.”

Ms Marsden has organised the opportunity for anyone interested in playing pickleball to get together this Saturday to have a hit of the ball and learn the rules of the game.

“All you will need to bring is a pair of sports shoes.

“The bats and waffle ball will all be available free of charge on the day,” Ms Marsden said.

Ms Marsden said Southern Downs Pickleball Association coach Helen O’Brien will be travelling from Warwick on Saturday to join in on the fun and share some tips and tricks about the game.

“She’ll be helping people get a feel for the game and provide some coaching tips and advice.”

If all goes well, Ms Marsden said she will be looking at starting a regular pickleball group.

“We will see how many people turn up and will go from there.”

Pickleball will be held this Saturday January 11 from 9am to 11am under the big canopy at the Stanthorpe Railway Station.

“We will follow up the morning with coffee and cake at the Station cafe.”