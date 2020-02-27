New school aircon promise as students sweat it out

Education Minister Grace Grace addressing media. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Education Minister Grace make an announcement about airconditioning in Queensland state schools.

EVERY Queensland school classroom, library and staffroom will be airconditioned in a policy backflip by the Palaszczuk Government.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement in a video posted to her Twitter feed this morning.

The promise comes despite earlier criticising an LNP policy to aircondition every Queensland school.

"We will aircondition every state school in Queensland," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Every classroom, every library and every staffroom.

"And we'll deliver it within the next two years."

Fourteen schools in the Granite Belt and surrounds will benefit from the promise.

They include Wallangarra, The Summit, Applethorpe, Ballandean, Broadwater, Greenlands, Severnlea, Amiens, Thulimbah, Stanthorpe State School, Stanthorpe State High School, Glen Aplin, Pozieres and Dalveen.

Education Minister Grace Grace said 180 learning spaces across the whole of the Southern Downs would be airconditioned.

"Our fabulous P & Cs and broader school communities have worked tirelessly over the years to fundraise for airconditioning and now this government funding will allow our schools to build on this great work.

"Warwick State High has almost 60 spaces to be airconditioned and Stanthorpe High has 35 to be done so this will be such welcome news for these schools and all other Southern Downs schools," she said.