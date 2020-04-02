NEW RULE: How many people you can invite into home

QUEENSLANDERS will now be allowed to invite two people into their home if they are known to them.

This means a family of four can invite over a relative and a close friend.

Anyone who flies interstate into Queensland without a permit or who isn’t a resident will be turned around at the gate at their own expense. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

The new rule was discussed during this morning's Queensland Disaster Management Committee meeting and a new directive will be issued.

While insisting there should be no house parties or no large dinner parties, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queenslanders could invite two additional people into their homes.

"A close friend or a relative but they should be known to you," she said.

The backflip comes after a confusing press conference yesterday when Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski conceded there was confusion in the community around the rules.

Queenslanders are still not allowed outside with more than two people, unless they live together.

"Into your house, and this is really complex because no family is exactly the same, we all have different family living arrangements and we also know that we don't want people to be totally socially isolated," the Premier said.

"If there is one or two extra people that come into your house, that is not going to be breaching the law.

"If your son wants to bring his girlfriend over, and you know that girlfriend, that's fine but if then that girlfriend wants to bring another friend over that you don't know, that's a stranger to your house."

Ms Palaszczuk said, "We need to be shrinking our world."

Meanwhile anyone who flies from interstate into Queensland, who is not a resident or who does not have a permit, will be turned around at the gate at their own expense.

This will come into effect from 12.01am tonight.