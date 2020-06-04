New plan to save M’boro archway and development

Chris Moore - owner of the old flour mill site on Kent St in Maryborough.

Chris Moore - owner of the old flour mill site on Kent St in Maryborough.

SPENDING $62,500 would preserve a piece of Maryborough history and allow much-needed development to go ahead.

That's what Chris Moore is hoping the Fraser Coast Regional Council will commit to if his application to demolish the heritage-listed archway at the former flour mill site on Kent St is refused at the next council meeting.

Mr Moore, who aims to develop the site, said he had faced constant delays because of the state of the arch, which he said was on the brink of falling down.

His greatest fear is that the archway could fall and injure or kill someone.

With cracks appearing in the archway, Mr Moore said he had priced the cost of repairing the piece of Maryborough history.

It would take a significant chunk of his budget to fix the arch - and the $62,500 might mean pulling out of the development at a time when the region's economy needs jobs the most.

Mr Moore said without the constant delays he had encountered, work would already have begun on the elf-contained two bedroom accommodations planned for the site.

Instead every day it doesn't go ahead, Mr Moore, who is passionate about the future of the region, said the development was bleeding money.

If the council was willing to take on the project, in much the same was at they committed to restoring the building in which PL Travers was born, transforming it into the Story Bank.

Mr Moore said that would mean the best of both worlds - preserving history while also allowing a much-needed development to go ahead,

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said he was unable to comment on the possibility of the council using its funds to keep the arch as the application to demolish the structure was currently being deliberated.

Originally built in 1890 for the Maryborough Milling Company, the site was the most northerly flour mill in Australia in its time.

It changed hands numerous times before mill operations ceased in 1977.