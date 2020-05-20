New live cattle export company starts up in Darwin

AUSTRALIA has another entrant in the live cattle export market - Darwin's integrated cattle company Australian Cattle Enterprises, run by Patrick Underwood.

ACE recently sent 4500 quality steers and bulls out of Townsville Port aboard the MV Ocean Swagman to southern Vietnam, just outside of Ho Chi Minh City.

The first shipment included approximately 3500 brahman and brahman-cross steers and bulls weighing between 450-650kg, and an additional 1000 feeder bulls weighing between 360- 450kg.

The cattle were delivered to Vietnam's largest importer of Australian livestock, Hoa Phat.

With two shipments in May and another two planned for June, Australian Cattle Enterprises is committed to establishing itself as a regular and reliable supplier of quality Northern Australia livestock for Vietnam and other international markets.

Managing director Mr Underwood said he expected Townsville to be the largest exporter of Australian livestock this year.

"The Australian herd has been depleted everywhere … Queensland always had the biggest numbers and still does, with NT numbers down quite a bit this year,' Mr Underwood said.

He said navigating through the COVID-19 challenges and restrictions were at the forefront of preparations for the recent maiden shipment.

"We understood how important it was to get it right and comply with the regulations in place, both in Australia and overseas," he said

"We have a strict COVID Management Plan for both the NT and Queensland, signed off by the respective state chief health officers."

Mr Underwood said ACE was committed to providing the highest standards of animal welfare across the supply chain, from procurement through to delivery at the live export destination markets.