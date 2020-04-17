New jobs portal to help Queenslanders

NORTH Queensland has had its fair share of heavy hits to the workforce in the past decade, and COVID-19 is just the next hurdle it will have to overcome, a Townsville MP has said.

Yesterday, the State Government opened a new online portal to connect Queenslanders who have lost their jobs to new opportunities.

Thuringowa MP Aaron Harper said this was a new initiative that people in North Queensland should take advantage of.

"It is important that we get people back in the workforce," he said.

Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad said the new Jobs Finder Queensland web portal was the latest initiative to come into effect as part the Government's $4 billion stimulus package to support heath, jobs and businesses.

"This new online portal will allow Queenslanders who are looking for work to provide information on their skills, location and work experience.," Ms Trad said.

"That information can then be readily matched to available jobs.

"A key focus will be on matching them with new jobs that are being created, especially those in areas of critical service delivery.

"We are seeing demand in a wide range of industries including health care, agriculture, food production, transport, cleaning and mining."

The portal, www.jobsfinder.qld.gov.au, will also give you access to free online training.

Originally published as New jobs portal helps North Queenslanders