NEW JOBS: Multi-million dollar employer expands in Warwick

INDUSTRY CONFIDENCE: Site manager Andrew Corney said the expansion at Integria Warwick will increase job security.

CONFIDENCE is growing in Warwick’s economic future as another global corporation stakes its faith in the region. Provider of natural medicines and therapies, Integria Healthcare has announced it will expand its Warwick facility following a last-quarter decision to position the location as a fully integrated process and packaging facility.

Chief executive Michael Braka said the $7 million expansion would provide up to 20 new positions and cement the brand’s name in the community.

“It’s really exciting for us to be a centre of excellence sold right around the world and to bring talent and skills to the region,” Mr Braka said.

“In a small town like Warwick, we’re lucky the local community appreciates us and we get a lot of support from local and state governments, which enables us to continue to be a reasonably large and a very good employer.

“Warwick is important for us because it’s not too far from our research facility in Brisbane, which makes it an easy commute.”

The business had previously committed $7 million to expand processing in 2019.

Site manager Andrew Corney said, in a drought, it was a welcome boost.

“It gives the people who work here a lot of confidence in the business,” Mr Corney said.

“It makes them feel their employment is for the long term.

“A resilient economy is important. The more of this type of project that can happen in Warwick, the better.”

Mr Bracka noted that water security would continue to be a topic of conversation as the business expanded its base.

“We certainly support the government giving serious consideration to a pipeline,” he said.

“We love being in Warwick, but long-term security of water for domestic application and industry purposes is really important to us.”

Mayor Tracy Dobie said Integria was leading the charge in non-agricultural-based growth for the region, alongside big players like Watco.

“This is just the sort of industry expansion to diversify our economic base we’ve been talking about for four years,” Cr Dobie said.

Development will start in the next few months.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.