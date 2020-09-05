New host for Studio 10 revealed

The Studio 10 replacement for Kerri-Anne Kennerley and Natarsha Belling has been announced, with Tristan MacManus set to fill their spots on the panel later this month.

MacManus, who is a judge on 10's Dancing With The Stars, will join Sarah Harris as a single co-host on September 14.

It comes as the program shifts towards a more traditional two-host format rather than a panel.

Last month, the Ten Network axed presenters Kerri-Anne Kennerley and Natarsha Belling. They will farewell viewers on Friday.

Dancing With The Stars judge Tristan MacManus is joining Studio 10. Picture: Channel 10.

Along with Harris and MacManus, the remaining Studio 10 cast comprises breaking news reporter Narelda Jacobs and entertainment reporter Angela Bishop with Denise Drysdale, Jono Coleman and Craig Bennett as contributors.

Speaking of the move, professional dancer MacManus said he "has always had aspirations to be a host of some sort".

Irish-born MacManus, 38, has appeared US version of Dancing With The Stars and the UK's Strictly Come Dancing.

He has been a judge on Dancing With The Stars since 2019.

"Although people know me as a dancer, I think my mouth usually works better than my feet do," he said. "This opportunity came out of the blue and I'm really excited to be working with Sarah and learning from her."

Father-of-two MacManus is married to Blue Water High actress Tahyna Tozzi.

RELATED: Moments Kerri-Anne crossed the line

The Studio 10 panel directly addressed cuts at Ten last month, with TV veteran Kerri-Anne Kennerley taking one final jab at the network for axing her.

Speaking to her fellow panel members, she announced she'd opted to wear a marching band-style jacket because "if you are being run out of town … make it look like a parade."

Ten announced a raft of cost-cutting changes across the network on August 11. Kennerley and Studio 10 colleague Natarsha Belling were among the on-air talent to be cut, while fellow colleague Joe Hildebrand is still "considering his options."



Host Sarah Harris tackled the huge news head-on the following day.

"You've probably read all about the cuts that have had to be made here at the network. It is all true. In a few months time, Studio 10 will look very different to it does now. We're losing colleagues, mates, we're losing family members essentially. How is everyone doing?" she asked.

Kennerley said that across her decades of TV experience she'd learned that you "don't have to be the most intelligent, you don't have to be the strongest but you have to be, to survive, the most adaptable."

She will exit Studio 10 after a controversial two years with the program.

Originally published as New host for Studio 10 revealed