Subscribe
New hope for Daintree missing man

by Chris Calcino
28th Dec 2019 10:01 AM
POLICE searching for missing man Milan Lemic have pinned their discovery hopes to a new photo after he vanished into thin air in the Daintree.

Yesterday's searches involved the Melbourne man's parents who flew in from Victoria and spoke with local Daintree residents who had contact with their son before he vanished.

Those inquiries indicated Mr Lemic had longer hair and more unkempt, unshaven facial hair than was depicted in the previous photo issued by police.

Police have released a new photo of missing Melbourne man Milan Lemic following his disappearance in the Daintree. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
His parents supplied the new image in the hope it would spark more reports to authorities.

Police will renew their search today and tomorrow with extensive patrols and the use of drone technology and SES resources.

Officers will also make inquiries with local businesses as Mr Lemic was "displaying a particular focus" on finding casual work before he went missing.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Milan Lemic, missing in the Daintree area since Monday.
Mr Lemic was reported missing from Victoria on Friday last week and was last spotted at the Daintree on Monday.

He was approached by a passer-by at Bairds Crossing after his black Holden ute had become bogged in the sand.

The man offered to return to help pull the ute out with a tractor.

Mr Lemic had abandoned the vehicle by the time he returned.

Mr Lemic is described as having a fair complexion and is 110kg and 191cm tall with dark hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a bright fluorescent singlet, black gym shirt with white writing on it, black tracksuit pants, no shoes and no hat.

