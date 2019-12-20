Menu
New Health CEO revealed after bed crisis sacking

by Janelle Miles
20th Dec 2019 3:31 PM
QUEENSLAND Health Director-General John Wakefield has named Peter Bristow as the new chief executive of the Metro South Hospital and Health Service.

Mr Bristow replaces Shaun Drummond, who has acted in the role since May after the termination of Stephen Ayre amid a bed crisis in Metro South, which covers five hospitals including the Princess Alexandra, Logan, Redland, QEII and Beaudesert hospitals.

Dr Ayre had three years left on his contract when he was dumped in April.

Mr Drummond has run the health district for the past eight months but will return to the Metro North Hospital and Health Service when Mr Bristow takes over as Metro South chief executive on January 20.

Queensland Health director-general Dr John Wakefield. Picture: Peter Wallis
"Peter has led more parts of Queensland's health system than almost any other senior executive," Dr Wakefield wrote in an email to colleagues today, announcing the appointment.

"He was Chief Executive of the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service from the establishment in 2012. From 2016 to 2017, Peter was Chief Executive of Townsville Hospital and Health Service before joining the department to lead Health Support Queensland.

Dr Peter Bristow is the new chief executive of the Metro South Hospital and Health Service.
"Peter has brought passion and a focus on delivering outcomes for people to each of those roles. I've valued his time around the departmental leadership table, and I know he'll make a difference at Metro South."

Since August, Dr Ayre has worked as Executive Director Medical Services of the Tasmanian Health Service.

