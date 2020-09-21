New festival to bring party to Stanthorpe streets

PARTY HARD: Stanthorpe are set to host a street party, after a $30,000 grant was approved by the government.

PARTY HARD: Stanthorpe are set to host a street party, after a $30,000 grant was approved by the government.

THE drought and bushfire ravaged Granite Belt is set to receive a much-needed morale boost, with a $30,000 grant approved to hold a one-off street party.

The Regional Tourism Bushfire Recovery grant will support the Stanthorpe Street Party, a festival to strengthen community ties after a difficult 12 months.

Southern Downs councillor Stephen Tancred said the event would help ensure the community remained connected in trying times.

“It’s about building a sense of community and strengthening all of those networks that exist keeping people positive,” Cr Tancred said.

“It’s not just been the bushfires, it’s (also) the drought. At the height of the drought last summer, when households were using 80L of water per person, it was horrendous.

“It was like a warzone and there are still a lot of people getting over it socially and economically.”

A date for the street party is yet to be decided, however Cr Tancred said a community consultation would be undertaken before any decisions were finalised.

Cr Tancred said event would comply with necessary social distancing and health requirements.

“We all have to do the right thing; I think we’ll make it work as a community,” he said.

“There are a lot of festivals that happen in Stanthorpe however lots of things have had to be cancelled because of COVID-19.”

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud applauded the resilient nature of the community, who have battled through drought, bushfires and coronavirus restrictions.

“This time last year Stanthorpe residents were battling the devastating summer bushfires, and with the COVID-19 pandemic putting the brakes on a number of events and tourism opportunities for the region, these projects and the flow-on benefits, will be a big step forward on the journey to recovery,” he said.

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

Drive-in cinema comes to Stanthorpe

REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s most popular dogs

Emu Swamp works to move to next stage this week

Growers’ call to Aussies for help in picking season

MORE CHANGE: Students’ setback on end-of-year celebrations