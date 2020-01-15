New faces added to Football’s hierarchy

FOOTBALL: The hierarchy at Football Stanthorpe are working to reduce playing costs in an attempt to attract more numbers.

At the end of the year it was announced that the organisation had been provided government funding, dispersed to all clubs, in an effort to help reduce registration fees.

“It’s up to the clubs what they want to do with it but I think there was an expectation there that it goes to reducing registration fees,” Football Stanthorpe president Cameron Gow said.

Further to the funding, applications for Fair Play Vouchers will soon be taken.

Parents, carers or guardians can apply for a voucher valued up to $150 per child.

The opening date is January 22 with vouchers issued on a first come, first served basis.

To find out more you can phone 137 468.

“We’re very keen to keep people playing the sport and joining up,” Mr Gow said.

Gow said Football Stanthorpe recently held a supplementary meeting, where further committee positions were filled.

Vanessa Salzberger will operate as treasurer and Simon Ho has been added to the list of board members.

Only the vice-presidency remains vacant.

“We’re looking forward to a good season.

“The clubs are all working hard to get the grounds ready.”

Mr Gow said a season draw has been finalised and agreed upon and will be released shortly.