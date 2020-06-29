New face reporting for Border Post

NEW IN TOWN: I'll be taking over the job as Stanthorpe Border Post reporter from today.

Hi there,

My name is Emily Clooney and I’m the new Stanthorpe Border Post reporter.

It feels somewhat bittersweet to write this introduction as we bid farewell to our physical papers and welcome the new age of digital news.

From today, I will be here to tell the stories that matter to you; from community heroes, to local crime, and the talented athletes in the sporting arena.

For nine months, the Southern Downs has been my home and I’ve loved every opportunity I’ve had to speak with locals about what matters to them.

I’ve always had a passion for regional news and knew well before my move to the Downs that it would be a line of reporting I would pursue.

They say every day is different in journalism but it’s never been more true than when you’re voicing the concerns of a small community like Stanthorpe.

While sport is my passion and has been my niche for the past nine months, I look forward to covering all aspects of local news.

As we venture into digital news, know this isn’t a move you’re making alone.

It will be a challenge for all of us to come to terms with at first, but please know your still voices still matter.

If you see me around town, please feel free to stop me and have a chat – I’m usually one who likes to talk.

I look forward to the future of news in the region, and the endless opportunities to tell the stories that matter.

If you’ve got a story that is worth telling or just want to chat, contact me on 4660 1340.