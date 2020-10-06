NEW ERA: Iconic Vincezo’s building back on market

ON THE MARKET: Vincenzo’s was relisted last week after the owners abruptly closed two years ago.

AN ICONIC Granite Belt building has re-entered the market after initial attempts to sell the building through local agents were unsuccessful.

Vincenzo’s Thulimbah store was relisted just one week ago, two years after the popular deli and wholesaler closed its doors.

Listing agent Manoli Nicolas said the 600 sqm building had already generated interest online.

“We’ve had two inquires come through so far,” Mr Nicolas said.

“It’s our expectation that it will go pretty quickly.

“It could be an investor or someone looking for a lifestyle change, otherwise (the owner) will lease it out to a tenant.”

The business’s closure two years ago sent shockwaves through the Granite Belt community, according to Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce president Graham Parker.

Vincenzo's deli stocked produce from across the region.

“It’s been a travesty that it’s been closed for so long,” Mr Parker said.

“It’s got the most magnificent position because it’s the first port of call for people to come in and often the last one before they leave.

“It was a bit of a central point for every one of the local wineries; if people came to the region and didn’t have time to visit every cellar door, they could go to Vincenzo’s.”

Mr Parker believed whoever took over the prominent business would be under scrutiny from the community.

“I think you’ll find there will be great expectations for whoever takes it on to replicate or improve the business,” he said.

“Now is probably an opportune time because there are a lot of people in Brisbane wanting to relocate out here and tourism has been booming.”

