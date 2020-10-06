Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ON THE MARKET: Vincenzo’s was relisted last week after the owners abruptly closed two years ago.
ON THE MARKET: Vincenzo’s was relisted last week after the owners abruptly closed two years ago.
News

NEW ERA: Iconic Vincezo’s building back on market

Emily Clooney
6th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN ICONIC Granite Belt building has re-entered the market after initial attempts to sell the building through local agents were unsuccessful.

Vincenzo’s Thulimbah store was relisted just one week ago, two years after the popular deli and wholesaler closed its doors.

Listing agent Manoli Nicolas said the 600 sqm building had already generated interest online.

“We’ve had two inquires come through so far,” Mr Nicolas said.

“It’s our expectation that it will go pretty quickly.

“It could be an investor or someone looking for a lifestyle change, otherwise (the owner) will lease it out to a tenant.”

The business’s closure two years ago sent shockwaves through the Granite Belt community, according to Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce president Graham Parker.

Vincenzo's deli stocked produce from across the region.
Vincenzo's deli stocked produce from across the region.

“It’s been a travesty that it’s been closed for so long,” Mr Parker said.

“It’s got the most magnificent position because it’s the first port of call for people to come in and often the last one before they leave.

“It was a bit of a central point for every one of the local wineries; if people came to the region and didn’t have time to visit every cellar door, they could go to Vincenzo’s.”

Mr Parker believed whoever took over the prominent business would be under scrutiny from the community.

“I think you’ll find there will be great expectations for whoever takes it on to replicate or improve the business,” he said.

“Now is probably an opportune time because there are a lot of people in Brisbane wanting to relocate out here and tourism has been booming.”

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES:

Pubs, wineries reveal impact of relaxed restrictions

AUSSIE-INSPIRED REVAMP: B&B futureproofing plan blooms

REVEALED: New backpacker hostel for Stanthorpe

Artists bring indie-folk music to Southern Downs streets

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Premium Content QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Politics One side of politics would emerge as a clear winner if the State Election was held today after a shock turnaround in support from voters.

        REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s shocking drug busts

        Premium Content REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s shocking drug busts

        News Homegrown marijuana, pure methylamphetamine – here are some of the drug-related...

        AUSSIE-INSPIRED REVAMP: B&B futureproofing plan blooms

        Premium Content AUSSIE-INSPIRED REVAMP: B&B futureproofing plan blooms

        News A Glen Aplin business has reopened after major work on its most important feature.

        What’s open this long weekend in Stanthorpe

        Premium Content What’s open this long weekend in Stanthorpe

        News Find out what cafes, restaurants, pubs and shops are open around the region this...