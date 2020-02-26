New era begins for reigning champions

FOOTBALL: Stanthorpe United might be going through a period of change after the departure of long-term A-grade coach, Steve McEvoy, but his replacement has some lofty goals.

Former United player Brad Rubb has returned to the fold and takes over the mantle of A-grade coach after a couple years away from the game.

“After talking to Steve (McEvoy) he said there was nobody he could foresee filling his shoes,” Rubb said.

“After playing for the club for four or five years and unfortunately being unable to play anymore, it’s nice to be able to still be part of the club and give back to the game I’ve played since I was four.”

Continuity in the coach’s hot seat has always been one of United’s strengths and Rubb wants to pick up where the A-grade side left off last season – lifting the title.

“I don’t want to look at it as a rebuilding year. We’ll still play every game to win.”

Rubb has spent the past few years coaching juniors, but does have experience with senior football.

“I did coach reserve grade at Rockville in Toowoomba way back,” he said.

“I was a player-coach at that club for a while.

“I’ve had some great coaches and a lot of what they’ve said has stayed with me for my whole playing career and as I transition into that phase of my life hopefully I can be that to the younger guys coming forward.”

The side has lost several player’s in the off-season but Rubb says ultimately their goal is no different.

“We’ve lost a lot of key experience over the last few years but as long we can field a team we’ll be competitive.

“Competitive is about attitude and not necessarily the skill level.

“I think the thing when you coach a club that has been so successful like United has, there’s no other option. The goal has to be to win and the goal is to win.

“I don’t play to lose or coach to lose.

“Everyone plays to lift the trophy and if that’s not the goal then what are we playing for,” he said.