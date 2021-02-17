NEW DROP: Unique distillery, cellar door to hit Granite Belt

CHEERS TO THAT: The Granite Belt could soon be welcoming a new gin distillery and cellar door experience. Picture: Instants / iStock

Southern Downs residents and holiday-makers alike could soon have an exciting new destination, complete with a gin distillery and cellar door experience.

A development application lodged this week by Sabi Organic director Nicole Jackson has revealed plans for a unique accommodation spot at Eukey.

The exciting new venture will run from an existing 65ha property at 1747 Eukey Rd, which backs onto Girraween National Park.

Potential accommodation would be built from converted Queensland Rail carriages and designed to sleep four people, with the cellar door to be run from a repurposed shipping container.

An existing farm shed would be revamped to hold the proposed spirits distillery, which would focus on white spirits such as gin.

Plans for a gin distillery, cellar door, and new accommodation spot at Eukey. Picture: SDRC

It would also be used to craft essential oils from locally grown plants.

The application stated the Eukey property would also offer a 46ha nature refuge called ‘The Sanctuary’, 12ha of open land, and a 2ha vineyard.

“The purpose of the proposed development is to establish a tourist destination which complements the surrounding food, wine, and tourism of the Granite Belt region,” the application read.

“The existing vineyard, approximately eight years old, (is) reaching a maturity at which the first vintage of local wine will be produced and bottled.

“In addition, (the distillery) is proposed to produce high-quality essential oils from local plants that will be offered for sale on-site and around Australia.

“Chickens, friendly alpacas, and organic gardens will provide an enjoyable ‘farmstay’ style retreat for visitors and guests to the cellar door and accommodation.”

While some of the renovations to the farm shed and shipping container are already complete, the application stated further building works would be required if the venture is approved.

These upgrades would be subject to an additional building application.

