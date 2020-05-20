Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TRUCK ROLLOVER: Emergency Services transported the patient to Stanthorpe Hospital.
TRUCK ROLLOVER: Emergency Services transported the patient to Stanthorpe Hospital.
News

NEW DETAILS: Diesel leak from serious truck rollover

Saavanah Bourke
19th May 2020 12:47 PM | Updated: 11:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE WEDNESDAY 10.30AM: 

QUEENSLAND Police Service has released more details about a serious truck rollover along Robinson Rd in Amiens yesterday morning.

The 37-year-old truck driver was transported by paramedics to Stanthorpe Hospital with serious injuries after the rollover at 11.39am. 

"There was a diesel leak, but no entrapments," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said. 

The man spent the night at Stanthorpe Hospital recovering. 

EARLIER TUESDAY 12.30PM: 

A MAN has been transported to Stanthorpe Hospital following a truck roll over on Robinson Rd in Amiens this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called out to the scene at 11.39am this morning.

The man has suffered a significant leg injury but is in a stable condition.

Police are currently investigating what caused the incident.

queensland ambulance service stable condition stanthorpe hospital truck rollover
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk had a heated press conference that saw the Premier take on journalists over her border stance.

        Runners stepping into pentathrun’s virtual approach

        premium_icon Runners stepping into pentathrun’s virtual approach

        News The Stanthorpe surrounds are expected to be full of eager competitors in the coming...

        Aged care boss warns against complacency in Stanthorpe

        premium_icon Aged care boss warns against complacency in Stanthorpe

        News With dozens of aged care facility deaths from COVID-19 across the country...

        Football academy announces date for training kickoff

        premium_icon Football academy announces date for training kickoff

        Sport There is no certainty fixtures will return but Southern Downs Football Academy are...