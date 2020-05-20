NEW DETAILS: Diesel leak from serious truck rollover

TRUCK ROLLOVER: Emergency Services transported the patient to Stanthorpe Hospital.

UPDATE WEDNESDAY 10.30AM:

QUEENSLAND Police Service has released more details about a serious truck rollover along Robinson Rd in Amiens yesterday morning.

The 37-year-old truck driver was transported by paramedics to Stanthorpe Hospital with serious injuries after the rollover at 11.39am.

"There was a diesel leak, but no entrapments," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

The man spent the night at Stanthorpe Hospital recovering.

EARLIER TUESDAY 12.30PM:

A MAN has been transported to Stanthorpe Hospital following a truck roll over on Robinson Rd in Amiens this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called out to the scene at 11.39am this morning.

The man has suffered a significant leg injury but is in a stable condition.

Police are currently investigating what caused the incident.