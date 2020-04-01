New COVID-19 clinics to open across the state

THE government is set to roll out GP-led respiratory clinics across Queensland, including the Darling Downs.

The first GP-led rural respiratory clinic established as part of the Australian Government’s $2.4 billion health package to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak opened today in Emerald.

Federal Regional Health Minister Mark Coulton said strong progress is being made on the Government’s commitment to establish up to 100 GP-led respiratory clinics around the country to assess patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19-like symptoms.

“While the pandemic is not widespread in regional areas as yet, it’s important we have local doctors leading the local response and preparation for their communities,” Minister Coulton said.

“The clinics will help to reduce pressure on hospital emergency departments and other general practice clinics.

President of the Rural Doctors Association of Australia, Dr John Hall, welcomed the establishment of the clinics.

“We are pleased to see the first rural GP Respiratory Clinic become a reality, and we look forward to the rollout of additional ones in rural locations in coming weeks.

“They are important, because they will help rural doctors and their communities to better cope with outbreaks of COVID-19 in rural locations. Ensuring these clinics are also distributed in rural areas will mean that rural Australians can get access to this vital service as well.”

The Government is establishing clinics across Australia including in regional areas such as the Riverina, Gippsland, Central Victoria, NSW North Coast, Western Queensland, Darling Downs, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

To access a GP respiratory clinic, people can visit health.gov.au and use the online booking system.