New councillor buoyant despite turbulent road ahead

Councillor Stephen Tancred (right) with his new councillor colleague Cynthia McDonald and Member for Southern Downs James Lister. Picture: FILE

Councillor Stephen Tancred (right) with his new councillor colleague Cynthia McDonald and Member for Southern Downs James Lister. Picture: FILE

A NEW Southern Downs councillor believes he can rise to the challenge of the task ahead, after being picked to tackle the water and tourism portfolios.

Cr Stephen Tancred was announced as the portfolio councillor for Water, Tourism and Audit and Risk Management on Wednesday at council’s first general meeting since the election.

An agronomist of more than three decades, he knows farmers, the land, and most importantly, water.

In the wake of bushfires, drought and a global pandemic, there’s arguably never been a tougher time to handle the responsibility of water and tourism.

“All the portfolios are important … but water is particularly important at this point in our history,” Mr Tancred said.

“We’re still in a big drought and we’re looking at water solutions, not just for Stanthorpe, but for Warwick and Allora and Killarney.

“Obviously I’ve been very closely associated with the planning and obtaining of funding for Emu Swamp Dam.

“As part of that process I’ve become very familiar with how complex the issue of water is.

“But I suppose my experience in that will assist me right across the region with looking at pipelines, bores and dams,” he said.

Mr Tancred says he semi-retired 18 months ago and with a little more free time found himself being drawn into a more public role.

He’s served on the Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce, Stanthorpe Community Reference Panel and Stanthorpe Rotary.

“All those civic roles give you the experience and insight into what makes a great community.

“It’s really a privilege people have trusted me.

“I’m excited. It’s a great organisation (SDRC), with great directors, great managers, lots of skill, great attitudes and that’s all the way down to the coal face,” Mr Tancred said.

He had his first meeting with Granite Belt Wine Tourism president Martin Cooper yesterday, where the pair discussed a pathway out of the hurt from COVID-19.

“Tourism is in trouble because of the bushfires, drought and COVID-19.

“There’s some heartbreaking stories out there.

“Individual businesses … some will struggle to get through this.

“But I have great faith in the resilience of these people,” he said.