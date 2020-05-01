New council CEO takes the helm

AFTER being ushered in to a director’s role nearly 18 months ago, Jane Stroud has climbed the pecking order at Southern Downs Regional Council.

As of close of business today, David Keenan’s tenure as council’s Chief Executive Officer will come to an end.

Ms Stroud, council’s current Director of Sustainable Devleopment, will act as the interim CEO until a long term replacement is appointed.

Mr Keenan became the region’s CEO in 2015, almost two years after he was controversially dismissed from the same role on the Tweed Shire Council just ten months into his contract.

His departure was announced on Friday, April 24

“I would like to thank the staff of the organisation for the very good work that they do every day of the week, as well as their resilience in dealing with natural disasters,” the outgoing CEO said.

“I would also like to offer my thanks to the three mayors and sets of councillors that I have worked with over the past five years.”

The new council’s first general meeting on Wednesday saw councillors vote on the interim CEO arrangements and recruitment strategy in the closed confidential business section.

David Keenan has followed former mayor Tracy Dobie out the door at Southern Downs Regional Council.

Ms Stroud said that during the recruitment search, Council will continue to focus on working cohesively to deliver essential services throughout the region during the current COVID-19 climate.

“While there are many challenges ahead with the pandemic and our region’s recovery, I will continue to work closely with our executive management team, senior managers and co-ordinators to get on with business,” Ms Stroud said.

“I am fortunate to work with a strong and collective team across all departments, and the ongoing support of our talented staff will see us through to the other side of COVID-19.”

Southern Downs Regional Council's new acting CEO Jane Stroud.

Ms Stroud took up her role with council in September 2018.

She was previously employed at Logan City Council in the roles of director of innovation and city transformation and manager of the office of the Mayor and Chief Executive.

Ms Stroud also managed the libraries at the Moreton Bay Regional Council, was the community planning co-ordinator at Caboolture Shire Council and did social planning for the Maroochy Shire.

She was appointed to Southern Downs Regional Council at the same time as former infrastructure director Graham O’Byrne.

Mr O’Byrne resigned only 8 months into the role in May 2019.

Council will engage an external recruitment consultancy firm to undertake the CEO recruitment process.