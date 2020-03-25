New confirmed COVID-19 cases in Darling Downs health region

DARLING Downs Health has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in our health service region.

The announcement was made yesterday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases in our health region to 15.

Queensland now has 397 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Darling Downs Health is urging people to limit unnecessary travel where possible and stay local as much as you can.

“Limit organised gatherings and visits to vulnerable people.

“Make sure you are adhering to physical distancing which includes staying 1.5m away from others as much as you can.”

If residents experience flu-like symptoms and have travelled overseas recently, or been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, they are urged to seek medical assistance immediately.