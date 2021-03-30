Menu
New Chevy mega ute on its way to Australia

by Dom Tripolone
30th Mar 2021 11:57 AM

 

Aussie outfit GMSV has a new monster truck on its way.

GMSV - which replaced old Holden tuner HSV - is getting ready to launch the new Chevrolet Silverado LT Trail Boss later this year.

The Trail Boss will bring some off-road pedigree to the Silverado range in Australia.

But you better be prepared to pay for it, as it will set you back $106,990 (before on-road costs).

GMSV imports the extra large ute from the US and converts it to right-hand drive in its Melbourne factory.

General Motors Special Vehicles imports and converts the big Chevy Silverado to right-hand drive.
Head of GMSV, Joanne Stogiannis, says the LT Trail Boss is the ultimate Silverado.

"LT Trail Boss personifies what Silverado is all about. It's big, it's tough and it comes ingrained with brand-DNA which showcases qualities of strength, power, performance and no-nonsense work-hard attributes," says Stogiannis.

"It will enable big thrills and big adventures - it's a way to really enjoy and experience the road less travelled."

Key to the Trail Boss's off-road potential is a raft of factory fitted upgrades including a lift kit to help ground clearance, upgraded shocks, protective skid plates, a mechanical locking rear differential, heavy-duty air filter and hill descent control.

The Trail Boss also has street appeal with 18-inch black alloy wheels and a contrast black bumper bar.

The Silverado LT Trail Boss boosts the vehicle’s off-road pedigree.
Power comes from a giant 6.2-litre V8 petrol engine, which in US versions makes 313kW and 609Nm. It's matched to a 10-speed automatic transmission with a column mounted gear selector.

The large servings of grunt allow for an impressive braked towing capacity of 4500kg, 1000kg more than that offered by smaller utes such as the Toyota HiLux.

There is plenty of active safety gear including blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert and lane departure warning.

Inside, front seat passengers score heated cloth seats that are 10-way electronically adjustable.

The Trail Boss's infotainment is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Aussies can now order the Trail Boss, with the first deliveries commencing in the third quarter of this year.

Originally published as New Chevy mega ute on its way to Australia

