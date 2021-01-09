New business boasting Warwick produce good enough to snap

DELICIOUS: An example of one of the insta-worthy House Graze platters.

WARWICK couple Aaron and Sam Beckhouse always knew how good local produce tastes but their newest mission aims to show everyone just how good it can look too.

The pair will launch their new grazing platter business, House Graze, this week in a bid to showcase local producers and businesses.

Ms Beckhouse said their most popular platter uses as much Southern Downs produce “as we can” with cheese from Stanthorpe’s Jersey Girls, Bramble Patch and Jamworks dips and chutney, Percy’s Fruit fruit and veggies and more.

“We obviously love eating it and we want to support businesses by buying local and then people can support us by buying our platters. It’s all a big loop,” Ms Beckhouse said.

“Hopefully people get a taste of the product and know where it’s coming from.

“The limited ability to travel has brought a lot of funding back into the community and given us a huge opportunity to understand and appreciate what we have here in the Darling Downs.”

House Graze owners Aaron and Sam Beckhouse.

Launching the business was a new step for the pair who work in retail and marketing, but the growing popularity of the insta-worthy industry is one Ms Beckhouse can attest to.

Already the business had seen over 200 likes on Facebook and over 3000 customers reached through social media.

“We’ve been given a great opportunity to show this to the community,” she said.

“I think it gives you an option to experience food in a different way. It’s easy to eat and just a fun way to enjoy the food in front of you.

“As the business continues to grow, hopefully the locals will continue sharing and interacting with us.”

House Graze officially launches from January 13 with orders able to be booked 90 days in advance.

For more information, head here.