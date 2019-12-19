New boss: Pennisi hands the reins to returning president

Cameron Gow has been installed as the new Football Stanthorpe president.

Cameron Gow has been installed as the new Football Stanthorpe president.

FOOTBALL: After steering the ship in 2019, Vic Pennisi has stood down from his role as president of Football Stanthorpe.

As patron of the organisation, Pennisi was left with little option but to take up the position when no one else stepped up.

At the recent Football Stanthorpe annual general meeting, Pennisi’s councillor colleague, Cameron Gow, put his hand up.

Gow has a long association with the competition, having previously served as president.

“I’ve done it before. From the mid ‘90s to the early 2000s,” Gow said.

“I spent about 10 years as either president, vice president or secretary.

“We had a fairly big rebuilding phase.

“We did the first full run of the constitution. At that time, it’d been 30 or 40 years old.

“The current version is only really a minor review of what we did back then.”

The way the organisation took shape was different in those days.

“Back then it was club representation and not a management board structure like it is now.

“So I’d been asked by quite a few people over the last few years to get involved and help out again.

“Vic has certainly done a good job stepping in from the patron position but he was adamant he didn’t want to do it again.

“I thought well I’d at least give him a break provided he stays on as patron and gives us a bit of a hand because he’s got a lot of intellectual property.

“It has been 13 or 14 years since I’ve been involved so I want to get up to speed.

“But it’s not my first rodeo,” Gow said.

While the presidency has been filled, several other positions remain vacant.

Football Stanthorpe are still without a vice president, treasurer or secretary.

Two other board positions have been filled, thanks to Amy Torrisi and Parry Clark stepping up. Another board position remains open.

“It’s quite a busy job I guess for each of those positions,” Gow said.

“I suppose that’s maybe why people have been reluctant to get involved.

“I’m hoping this planning process they’ve got in place will break that down a bit.

“I know that if you do that and make it more manageable you do actually get a few more people involved.

“I’m hoping to streamline it a little bit.”

Mr Gow doesn’t want to deviate too much from what has occurred throughout previous seasons.

He’s hopeful of getting more junior rep football running.

“We’ve done a great job of it in the past so there’s no reason we can’t do a great job in the future,” he said.

“I’m certainly keen to keep the competition alive in Stanthorpe as much as the clubs want me to do it.”