Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

New border protection vessel to patrol FNQ waters

by Jack Lawrie
12th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NEW regional support craft stationed at Thursday Island is being lined up to boost border protection in far north Queensland waters.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said the 12.5m craft would provide marine support to whole-of-government operations.

"The craft will be operated by (the) army's 51st Far North Queensland Regiment, enab­ling them to perform tasks ­including search and rescue­, recovery and casualty evacuation operations," Senator Reynolds said.

Minister for Defence Linda Reynolds. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)
Minister for Defence Linda Reynolds. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)


"It will also support commun­ity engagement in the Torres Straits and allow reconnaissance and surveillance in the north and northeast of Australia.

"Defence has a longstanding presence in the Torres Strait and this new capability will ensure our wat­ers­ continue to remain safe."

Thursday Island company Rebel Marine will improve the infrastructure at the wharf and accompanying mooring facilities to accommodate the new vessel.

Federal Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch welcomed the announcement and said he had been advocating for a permanent­ vessel in the Torres Strait.

LNP member for Leichhardt Warren Entsch
LNP member for Leichhardt Warren Entsch

"Rebel Marine already provide engineering and waterfront services for the Queensland Water Police and a variety of commercial vessels," he said.

"This additional opportunity is excellent news for Thursday Island."

The support arrangement with Rebel Marine for waterfront services is still under developm­ent and is expected to be in place by October, when the craft is scheduled to be delivered to Defence.

Originally published as New border protection vessel to patrol FNQ waters

border protection fnq security waterways

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Visitors eye region for Ekka weekend bringing in millions

        Premium Content Visitors eye region for Ekka weekend bringing in millions

        News AFTER a record season for winter tourism in our region, the Ekka public holiday long weekend is expected to bring another boost in visitor numbers this Friday.

        Abattoir faces devastating loss of staff in border chaos

        Premium Content Abattoir faces devastating loss of staff in border chaos

        News ‘Bubble bias’ sees MP inundated with complaints and prominent Yangan business...

        Farmers turn to tourism to make land profitable

        Premium Content Farmers turn to tourism to make land profitable

        Rural A rise in domestic market gives drought-stricken Southern Downs producers a chance...

        Jockey Club’s devastating decision for Cup

        Premium Content Jockey Club’s devastating decision for Cup

        News Officials have decided the fate of this year’s major race day, saying it was one...