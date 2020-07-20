New Beatrice photos reveal relaxed royal wedding

New photos released by Buckingham Palace reveal a seemingly serene Princess Beatrice following her top-secret wedding.

Shared by the Palace on Sunday morning local time, the images show the 31-year-old bride looking relaxed and at ease as she walks hand-in-hand with her husband, Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi among the grounds at Windsor Castle's Royal Lodge.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi walk hand-in-hand following their wedding. Picture: Benjamin Wheeler via Getty

The second image released shows the 37-year-old groom looking lovingly at his bride as the couple pose in the gardens at Windsor Castle, the unofficial 'home' to the royals, and where Princess Beatrice's grandfather, 99-year-old Prince Philip, has been isolating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noticeably absent from the new photos are the bride's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who continue to be engulfed by scandal following the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Prior to her recent arrest and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Maxwell was considered to be one of the Duke of York's close friends and had been at Buckingham Palace as recently as 2019.

When it came to the royal wedding, though, Beatrice really did have the "something old" covered.

The Princess was given the honour of wearing the same tiara that the Queen did on her wedding day in 1947.

Her Majesty embraced her granddaughter's special occasion with the loan of the priceless Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, and she also helped out with the dress.

Princess Beatrice wore a vintage Norman Hartnell dress that she was given by the Queen, and then had it remodelled and fitted for her secret wedding to Mapelli Mozzi.

The dress was made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves. It was encrusted with diamanté and had a geometric checkered bodice.

The Queen first wore the dress to the premiere of Lawrence of Arabia in 1962 and later at the opening of Parliament and a state dinner in Rome.

Legendary British designer Sir Norman Hartnell, who died in 1979, was a royal favourite who designed the wedding dresses of the Queen and her younger sister Princess Margaret.

He also designed the Queen's outfit for her 1953 coronation.

The Queen meets Peter O'Toole at the premiere of Lawrence of Arabia in 1962 #RoyalFilmReception pic.twitter.com/SaVzCW4SO1 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 4, 2013



According to British media reports, the Queen's dresser had just three weeks to remodel the evening gown for Princess Beatrice, adding organza sleeves and diamonds to the bodice.

The Queen's double display of generosity is being viewed by the British media as an acknowledgment that Princess Beatrice was upset at not being able to have a huge wedding on top of her distress over the Prince Andrew scandal.

Sir Norman Hartnell designed the Queen’s wedding dress in 1947.

The Queen and Prince Philip posed for official photographs with the couple that were released by Buckingham Palace, drawing a bold underline on the support she has given Prince Andrew's daughter.

Royal biographer Penny Junor said the Queen's attendance at the wedding was the best gift that Princess Beatrice could have received.

"Beatrice has every right to be happy and it was lovely that the Queen and Prince Philip were able to be present - that is a very important endorsement for her," she said.

"I'm very pleased for her that she was able to have her wedding, even in private, I don't think it would have been appropriate to do anything more elaborate.

"She's in love and who can deny her a chance at happiness."

There were only 20 guests at the wedding, making it a marked contrast from the thousands who lined the streets of Windsor and the 2 billion who watched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding on television in 2018.

The couple, like more than 73,000 others in the UK, had their wedding plans thrown into disarray when coronavirus hit in March.

Buckingham Palace insisted that all social distancing rules, including the ban on hymns, were followed for the ceremony, which was at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park on Friday night Australian time

The Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, have been wrapped up in a bubble in Windsor Castle to prevent them from catching COVID-19, and it was understood that all precautions had been taken to protect them.

The wedding had been clouded by Prince Andrew's ongoing scandal over his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged pimp Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Duke of York, who gave his daughter away at her private wedding, has vehemently denied that he had sex with Cairns-based woman Virginia Roberts-Giuffre when she was underage in London in 2001, despite being photographed with his arm around her bare midriff.

Ms Junor said that Princess Beatrice's day should not have been spoiled, by either Prince Andrew or her scandal plagued mother Sarah Ferguson.

"She didn't choose her parents, you can't put the sins of the father on the children," she said.

Princess Beatrice was given the full royal treatment in the flower department.

Prince Andrew, who gave his daughter away, has not appeared in any of the official photographs of Princess Beatrice’s wedding. Picture: Getty Images

She carried a bouquet of trailing jasmine, pale pink and cream sweet peas, royal porcelain ivory spray roses, pink o'hara garden roses, pink wax flower and baby pink astible.

And it would not be a royal bouquet without sprigs of myrtle, which were also included.

Reverend Canon Paul Wright, Sub-Dean of the Chapel Royal and the Queen's domestic chaplain Reverend Canon Martin Poll conducted the service.

The couple chose a popular reading from St Paul to the Corinthians, including the famous line:

"Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud."

Sonnet 116 by William Shakespeare was also read out, as well as the poem I Carry You In My Heart by E.E. Cummings.

Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi pose together for their engagement. Picture: Princess Eugenie/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images.

Princess Beatrice's bouquet, as is tradition for royal brides, was placed on the tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey, central London.

Mr Mapelli Mozzi's four-year-old son Wolfie was best man and pageboy.

Earlier, the Queen described her joy at the surprise wedding.

The Queen, who has now witnessed six of her eight grandchildren marry, shared her joy in a conversation with Captain Sir Tom Moore, whom she knighted at Windsor Castle just hours after the ceremony.

"My granddaughter got married this morning both Philip and I managed to get there - very nice," she told the 100-year-old World War II veteran, who made global news for his fundraising efforts for Britain's National Health Service.

An official photo of the newlyweds was not immediately released after reports said they didn't wish to overshadow Sir Tom's day.

The Palace said in a statement: "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

"The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family.

"The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government guidelines."

A friend of Princess Beatrice, 31, told The Sun: "A massive wedding was out of the question because of coronavirus.

"They were obviously very keen for the Queen to come so the wedding had to happen before she goes up to Balmoral so this was a great opportunity."

Princess Beatrice reportedly spent the night before the wedding at the 30-room Royal Lodge with mum Sarah Ferguson and dad Prince Andrew, before making the walk to the church in the grounds, reported The Sun.

A large delivery of beer was seen outside Windsor Castle, although it is not known whether it was used for the wedding.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had originally planned to marry in May but the coronavirus and her father’s woes led to its cancellation. Picture: Getty Images



BEATRICE'S STUNNING MAKEOVER

It comes after Princess Beatrice unveiled a seek and sophisticated style in her latest shoot.

The royal appeared in a black and white image, looking decidedly more done up than usual.

With her hair in loose Hollywood-esque curls, Princess Beatrice, 31, is pictured front on and portrait-style, with a beaming smile.

Princess Beatrice with her father, Prince Andrew, and mother, Sarah Ferguson. Picture: Getty Images

The images - taken for UK magazine Chaos SixtyNine - also include a shot of Beatrice's lips covered in red lipstick and glitter, with make-up by British artist to the stars Pat McGrath, who has worked with Kim Kardashian.

The previously unseen images were shot by famed photographer Phil Poynter, whose celebrity shoots have appeared in Love, Interview and Vogue magazines.

McGrath is one of the world's most revered make-up artists who has her own line of cosmetics, Pat McGrath Labs. The brand featured Kardashian in a campaign for its best-selling Dark Star 006 eye kit.

The images of Beatrice, taken in 2017 and released by the photographer today, marked a much more chic image for the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson.

It is a noticeable a departure from her usually less-than-polished style, which includes a preference for over-the-top hats such as the much-mocked Philip Treacy headpiece she wore to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.

Hat fan Princess Beatrice, seen at Royal Ascot last year. Picture: Getty Images

The release of her glamorous shoot came as Princess Beatrice was forced to postpone her upcoming wedding to fiance Italian financier Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal nuptials had been scheduled at London's St James Palace on May 29, with a reception to follow at the Buckingham Palace.

But like so many others, the couple announced their wedding had been paused due to the current global pandemic.

"There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren't even thinking about their wedding at this time," a rep for the couple previously told People magazine.

"There will come a time to rearrange, but that's not yet."

The high-society couple held a star-studded engagement party at London's Chiltern Firehouse in December. It was attended by Kate's sister Pippa Middleton, Robert De Niro, Ellie Goulding, and James Blunt, though members of the royal family - including the bride-to-be's father Prince Andrew - were noticeably absent.

Announcing their engagement last year, the Princess of York said: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement".

"We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married."

Princess Beatrice, right, with her sister Princess Eugenie (left), at the royal wedding in 2011. Picture: Getty Images