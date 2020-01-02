Menu
Brandon Brown and with his daughter who was the last baby to be born in Gladstone in 2019
News

New arrival surprises couple in more ways than one

Eilish Massie
2nd Jan 2020 5:00 AM
A GLADSTONE family had the ultimate New Year's Eve surprise when their baby who they thought was a boy turned out to be a girl.

Brandon Brown and Kody Thring welcomed the arrival of their baby girl who is yet to be named at 7.45pm yesterday.

She weighed 3628g.

"We thought she was going to be a boy so we had boy names picked out," he said.

Brandon said although they were expecting a boy, they're excited to have another girl in the family.

"When I found out, I was stoked. It's pretty cool she is the last baby born in Gladstone for the decade."

