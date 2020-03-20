Menu
AMAMOOR SHOOTING: Wide Bay and Burnett District Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford says the Amamoor shooting manhunt is over Photo: Alistair Brightman
Crime

New Amamoor ‘murder’ arrest

Arthur Gorrie
20th Mar 2020 9:05 AM | Updated: 9:30 AM
THE manhunt is over, as police announce the arrest of the fourth suspect in the Amamoor 'murder' investigation.

Lead investigator Gary Pettiford has just announced the arrest this morning of a man, 33.

"We are no longer looking for Trent Edward Dyhrberg," he said.

Two other men are currently remanded in custody on murder charges and a woman has been remanded, also in custody on a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The fourth suspect was found at Turkey Beach, near Miriam Vale, a short time ago.

More news as it comes to hand.

Gympie Times

