New addition welcomed in time for school holidays

WELCOME HOME: Joel, Hannah, Ethan, Lucas and Jacob Kent with Kent Saddlery’s new addition, Cramer the camel.

THE Kent Saddlery has welcomed a new addition to the family, one who has already fit in like a piece of furniture.

Cramer, the four-month-old orphan camel, made his way to the Granite Belt last week and is settling in to his new home quite nicely, according to the Kent Saddlery director Lyle Kent.

"We are thrilled to have him here," Mr Kent said.

"He has been a really big attraction already.

"A lot of kids and families have been dropping in to see him," he said.

Cramer was named after Steve Cramer, the manager of Glengyle Station in south west Queensland.

"This year we were out at Glengyle Station and the manager there said he sometimes gets orphan camels in and asked if we would like one for our animal farm," Mr Kent said.

After receiving a call from Mr Cramer six weeks ago saying he had an orphan camel who was looking for a new home, Mr Kent couldn't say no.

"We thought how good is that, Cramer the camel."

CUTENESS: Cramer the camel loves meeting new people and snacking on animal feed.

The young camel is sure to keep the other animals at Kent Saddlery busy, sharing his new home with four goats, two alpacas and a miniature pony.

"He has no worries at all with the other animals," Mr Kent said.

"The idea of having these few animals here is for people who are travelling through to see them.

"Especially in school holidays, it's great that kids can get out and feed the animals."

Mr Kent said Cramer had been no trouble at all, his favourite things to do included snacking on some bushes and meeting lots of new people.

"He's really, really quiet.

"Very easy going," he said.

"We just love that people can stop in and give the kids a bit of a look and a run around," Mr Kent said.

You can meet Cramer at Kent Saddlery on the New England Highway from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to noon on Saturdays.

It is a gold coin donation to feed the animals and free leather stamping is available for kids inside Kent Saddlery.

For more information visit https://kentsaddlery.com.au/.