Netballers stuck on the sidelines awaiting green light

READY TO GO: Stanthorpe Netball Association are ready to start their season as soon as they get the go ahead from Netball Queensland.

CORONAVIRUS has significantly curtailed Stanthorpe Netball’s plans for the season.

Locally, netball has been on the rise for a couple year’s now.

Numbers have gone up and there’s been strong success at a representative level.

But this season could just about be a write off with a best-case scenario of a severely shortened season.

“At this point Netball Queensland has suspended all community netball until June,” Stanthorpe Netball Associations’s Kay Knight said.

Netball Queensland moved to suspend all netball activities across all levels until June 30.

State age championships have been pushed back until the end of September.

“We are just awaiting guidance from them,” Ms Knight said.

“We’re keen to start and get shortened season at least we but need clearance from Netball Queensland.”

The competition was due to get under way this weekend.

“We had really good numbers and six rep teams were ready to go.

“There’d been a good number of registrations and was looking like it was going to be a great season.”

They’ve now got they’re fingers crossed things can start around June 30 with a revised season format.

“It’ll be a shortened round robin competition that we’d start as soon as we can.

“We’re just asking girls to still keep interested and pass ball with their brothers or sister in the backyard in the meant time.

“When we can, we’ll be ready to go,” Ms Knight said.