READY TO GO: Stanthorpe Netball Association are gearing up for a big season in 2020.
Sport

Netball ready to jump into action with district comp

Matthew Purcell
22nd Jan 2020 2:00 PM
NETBALL: The season is still a little way off but Stanthorpe Netball Association have been busy getting their ducks in a row for 2020.

After a successful year last year, club secretary Kay Knight said they’re raring to go and ready to welcome new player’s into the fold.

“Our first inter district carnival is March 15,” Ms Knight said.

“We plan to have trials for the inter district rep team in the first two weeks of February.

“We’re looking forward to the inter district comp because we had one team win their age group last year and one team runners-up.

“I think we’ll be able to field strong teams again,” she said.

Their regular season will start after Easter break.

Ms Knight has stepped into the secretary role, while Natalie Vedelago has been named president.

Outgoing president Karen Petrie has taken on a project management role.

“We’ve still got a constant battle to get our courts resurfaced and upgraded,” Ms Knight said.

“We need someone from the committee to do that because it’s pretty well a full time thing.”

The club are still working out a date and time for a sign on and promotion day.

Head to Stanthorpe Netball Association’s Facebook page for more information.

Stanthorpe Border Post

